Banyana Banyana’s Jermaine Seoposenwe wants to end career with a bang

Banyana Banyana forward Jermaine Seoposenwe, who is retiring from international football after the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON), believes that it will be important for the South Africans to return home with a medal.

Even after they could not reach the final, following the 2-1 loss to Nigeria in the semi-finals on Tuesday, Seoposenwe says Banyana, the defending champions, still have a lot to play for.

South Africa will face Ghana in the third- and fourth-place play-off, which will be played tonight at the Larbi Zaouli Stadium in Casablanca, Morocco. Kick-off is at 9:00pm (SA time).

Her swansong

This will be the forward’s last match in a Banyana shirt after she announced her retirement from the national team shortly before the start of the tournament. Seoposenwe will be playing her 110th match for Banyana.

“First and foremost, I think this has just basically allowed me to be calm about everything. Obviously, I made that decision before the tournament, and so coming into the tournament, I have been very settled, very calm. A lot of the players have joked with me about my legacy and all those things, but it’s very interesting to be in that position,” said Seoposenwe.

“Obviously, in the past I wasn’t that person, but now I am, and it’s a responsibility that I’ve accepted, and I do appreciate it the way they see me and the leader that I’ve been for them.

“But for me it’s just been the sense of relief. I don’t know if that’s the word to use, but I also have a sense of calmness, and the fact that it’s coming to an end is kind of weird in a way, but the decision that I made was for my well-being, and I stand by that decision.”

Ending on a high

The Capetonian mentioned that playing for third and fourth place was disappointing, but as professionals, they will definitely step up.

“At the end of the day, we as African champions believe that going home with the bronze medal would still be somewhat of a consolation. But I think the team is still motivated, and we have to accept where we are as a group and still go out there and fight in our last match in this tournament.

“But I think just to do so will make up for what has happened, and not making it to the final or not retaining our title, a bronze medal would suffice at the moment. There’s nothing else we can play for. But I believe that the team will be ready, and the team will be focused and still continue to play for pride.

“At the end of the day, we are African champions, and we have to continue to do well, continue to develop, and continue to go out there and show up for the young players with us in this tournament. And it’s going to be important for us to show them that there is still that resilience, still that fight, still that belief, and hopefully we can go home with the medal,” she said further.

