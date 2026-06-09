Banyana bounce back to stun world champions Japan in historic win

Banyana Banyana avenged their loss to Japan in the second of their two-match series by clinching a hard fought 1-0 victory in Osaka earlier on Tuesday.

This is the first time the South African women’s team has defeated the world champions in an officially recognised match ahead of the Women’s African Cup of Nations (Wafcon).

This after Banyana suffered a brutal 5-0 defeat against Japan on Saturday.

Linda Motlhalo scored the solitary goal of the match, which also marked captain Refiloe Jane’s 150th appearance for the team.

Banyana are using the matches against Japan as part of preparations for their upcoming Wafcon tournament in July.

Read more: Banyana Banyana set to face Japan as part of Wafcon preparations

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