Banyana forge ahead with match preparations without coach Desiree Ellis

Without head coach Desiree Ellis, Banyana Banyana are advancing in their camp and preparation in Kinshasa, the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), as they prepare to start their 2026 CAF Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) qualifying campaign.

Ellis’ contract negotiations with the SA Football Association (Safa) have stalled, leading to allegations that she did not accompany the team to the DRC.

This means that she will not be on the bench and in charge of the team in their first match on Wednesday.

Ellis’ contract with Safa ended after the Olympic Games qualifiers in July 2024, and she has since been coaching the national women’s football team on a month-to-month basis.

The Safa national executive committee recommended and approved a four-year contract for the former Wafcon winner last week, but Ellis is reportedly unhappy with the offer that Safa has put forward.

Staggered arrivals

The first leg of the match is set for Pentecost Martyrs Stadium in Kinshasa on Wednesday at 7pm, while the second leg will take place next Tuesday at FNB Stadium.

In the build-up to the match, Banyana’s preparations focus on conditioning, tactical cohesion, and managing travel transitions to ensure optimal performance across both matches as the team targets progression to Wafcon.

The team held its first training session in the DRC on Monday. The travelling group is close to a full complement, with Bongeka Gamede having already arrived at camp and Linda Motlhalo scheduled to join her teammates today.

The Mexico-based quartet of Thembi Kgatlana, Hilda Magaia, Sinoxolo Cesane, and Amogelang Motau will link up with the team in Johannesburg for the second leg.

These staggered arrivals have been planned into the camp schedule to ensure continuity across both fixtures.

