Banyana legend cautions coach Desiree Ellis to select players on merit

Former Banyana Banyana star player Anna “Ntho tse ntle” Monate has urged coach Desiree Ellis to exercise caution against favouritism when selecting her squad for tonight’s crucial final group match.

Banyana will take on Mali at the Berkane Stadium in Morocco in the Women’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations match.

The game is scheduled to kick off at 8pm (South African time).

Banyana currently lead their group with four points and a goal difference of plus two, while Mali have also accumulated four points.

Swart placed in precarious position

They find themselves under significant pressure to advance to the quarterfinals, as their failure to secure at least a draw or victory in tonight’s clash could jeopardise their progression.

This is particularly true if the match between Ghana and Tanzania, both of whom have one point each, concludes with either team winning by more than three goals while South Africa succumbs to a loss against Mali.

“Ellis altered the combination that triumphed over Ghana in the opening match when we faced Tanzania in our second encounter, and as a result, we were nearly penalised.

“I prefer not to name specific players, but I believe Ellis has placed Kaylin Swart in a precarious position by pairing her with players she has yet to harmonise with defensively, rather than safeguarding this promising young talent who is excelling at the club level.

“We were fortunate to equalise, which spared us from potential elimination from the competition,” remarked the concerned 56-year-old Banyana legend, who has successfully transitioned into coaching and possesses an A-licence coaching badge.

Prioritise nation’s interests

Monate further asserted that Ellis must set aside her pride and eschew favouritism in her team selection for tonight’s match, prioritising the nation’s interests above personal biases.

“The encounter against Mali this evening will not be an easy task. My counsel to Ellis is to adopt the 4-3-3 formation, ensuring a cohesive line-up.

“This should include Andile Dlamini in goal, supported by a robust defence comprising Karabo Dlamini, Lonathemba Mhlongo, Bambanani Mbane, and Fikile Magama.

“In midfield, she ought to consider Refiloe Jane, Bongeka Gamede, and Tiisetso Makhubela, with Hilda Magaia, Amogelang Motau, and Jermaine Seoposenwe leading the attack.”

Tonight’s match against Mali will mark the first meeting in seven years, following their last encounter in 2018 during the semifinals of the same tournament.

On that occasion, Banyana emerged victorious with a 2-0 win in a competition hosted by Ghana.

