Banyana looking to bounce back against Euro champs England

Banyana Banyana will be looking to bounce back and get a result when they go up against second-ranked and European champions England in a friendly match on Tuesday night.

This is at the back of a 5-0 walloping at the hands of Denmark last Friday.

Banyana now faces a much tougher test, as they will be going up against the reigning Euro champions and 2022 Fifa Women’s World Cup finalist.

Ahead of the encounter, Banyana coach Desiree Ellis said the tour in Europe is all about lessons, as they are preparing to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) crown next year.

“It’s a new game and a whole new opponent—an opponent that also just recently lost their game [lost 4-3 to Germany] and are also preparing for the Euros, which is also next year,” Ellis said.

“So, it’s a process for both of us, and from our side, we were glad to give some players an opportunity to see what they can offer.

“We are competing against a higher-ranked opponent that were the World Cup finalists as well as European champions, so I think our players will learn from this experience.”

Time to challenge ourselves

Ellis will have a massive boost to her squad with the arrival of Thembi Kgatlana, Linda Motlhalo, Hilda Magaia, and Sinoxolo Cesane this week after missing the clash against Denmark.

Motlhalo, who plies her trade in the US topflight for Racing Louisville, said their experience will help the team be calm and more competitive against the Three Lionesses.

“We always want to play such games because you want to know and see where we are as a team. And I mean, we’ve competed in Africa, and now it’s time to challenge ourselves and play against the best in the world,” Motlhalo said.

“Since Thembi, Hilda, Sino and I are here, I think we’re just going to add a bit of experience and just bring the calmness in the team.

“Plus, it is always exciting to play with new players who are willing to learn, so I think that’s exciting, and I think the combination of like experience and new players is going to be amazing.”

The game will kick off at 9.45pm (SA time) at the Coventry Building Arena in England.