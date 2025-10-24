Banyana looking to get the job done at home after draw in DR Congo

Banyana Banyana will be looking to get the job done at home in the second leg of their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) qualifier against DR Congo and book their place in the tournament next year.

Banyana shared spoils with Congo on Wednesday evening, when they played to a 1-1 draw in the first leg in Kinshasa.

South Africa drew first blood through Kgalebane “Pana” Mohlakoana, who put the visitors in the lead in the first half. But the lead did not last very long as the hosts equalised through Ruth Kipoyi Monique on the stroke of halftime.

After the break, coach Thinasonke Mbuli adjusted the approach and made a triple change. Nthabiseng Majiya replaced Mohlakoana, and Linda Motlhalo came on for Lebogang Ramalepe. Nonhlanhla Mthandi came on for Noxolo Cesane.

Banyana pushed for the winning goal but eventually had to settle for a draw away from home.

“We had two goals coming here. One was to get the result and make sure we did not lose the match. And the other was to get an away goal, or two, if possible,” Mbuli told Safa media.

Under a bit of pressure

“I’m a bit disappointed in our second-half performance. Because I think we allowed them to attack us more, so we played under a bit of pressure. What’s more important was to get the result, which is a draw. And most importantly, to score an away goal.”

Mbuli was holding the fort for head coach Desiree Ellis, who is still at loggerheads with the SA Football Association over her working contract. She underlined the calibre of the opposition and the rising standard of football across the continent.

“The DRC has three international players, one of them starting in the Women’s Champions League for PSG.

This tells you that the team has good players, and it was never going to be easy for us. The game in Africa has improved because so many players are now playing abroad. And that makes the game more tactical and competitive,” she added.

Banyana travelled back home to SA immediately after the match and. They landed in Johannesburg in the early hours of Thursday morning.

They will be reinforced by the availability of Amogelang Motau, Hildah Magaia, Thembi Kgatlana, and Sinoxolo Cesane ahead of the second leg next Tuesday.

