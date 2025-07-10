Banyana take aim at Tanzania in crucial WAFCON group game

Banyana Banyana’s Women’s CAF Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) encounter against Tanzania on Friday is an imperative contest.

This assertion was made by goalkeeper Andile Dlamini in anticipation of the South African women’s senior team’s second WAFCON match against their East African rivals at the Honneur Stadium in Oujda, Morocco. The kick-off is scheduled for 9PM (SA time).

“It’s not going to be an effortless game. But this is one we must secure at all costs if we hope to progress to the next round of this tournament,” Dlamini, who goes by the nickname of “Sticks”, stated.

Pressure is mounting

“As the reigning champions, who convincingly triumphed in our opening match against Ghana, it is evident that all eyes are upon us. And the pressure is mounting.

“However, I believe we possess a formidable team capable of weathering any storm,” Dlamini remarked, following her outstanding performance against Ghana, where she thwarted numerous seemingly certain goals, earning accolades from coach Desiree Ellis.

Banyana defeated Ghana 2-0 in their opening Group C match.

In their upcoming clash with Tanzania, Dlamini, 33, noted that they are confronting a beleaguered side. A side that is eager to redeem themselves after suffering a narrow 1-0 defeat to Mali on Monday night.

More desperate opponent

“It’s going to be a fiercely competitive situation. Because while we require full points to bolster our chances of finishing atop or second in the group standings to advance to the next round, Tanzania is considerably more desperate.

“They are acutely aware that a second loss would mean packing their bags and returning home,” said the University of Pretoria Ladies goalkeeper.

Banyana lifted the last edition of this competition in 2002 with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the host nation, Morocco. They will play their final group C match on Monday, July 14, against Mali. The match is at the 10 000-seater Berkane Stadium.

