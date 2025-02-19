Banyana’s preparations for Wafcon title defence gets underway

Banyana Banyana have been working very hard under tough and wet conditions in rainy Johannesburg this week as preparations to defend their Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) trophy are starting.

The Wafcon, which the South Africans won two years ago, will take place in Morocco again between July 5-26 this year.

Banyana players and head coach Desiree Ellis arrived at the cold UJ Auckland Park Campus sports facility and had their first full training session ahead of the first international friendly match against Lesotho on Saturday at UJ Soweto and other friendly matches on Tuesday (February 25).

The camp began this past weekend with a goalkeeper training camp that brought together a talented group of keepers from various national team levels.

This camp offered invaluable exposure for youth keepers, allowing them to train alongside some of the country’s top players under the guidance of goalkeeper coach Cameron Cox.

The Sasol-sponsored Banyana Banyana now have 26 players in camp after four goalkeepers from the initial list were retained. Dineo Magagula (TS Galaxy), Kebotseng Moletsane (University of the Western Cape), Casey Gordon (JVW FC) and Kgomotso Mussimango (Mamelodi Sundowns) are the four goalminders that have been retained for the coming international friendly matches.

The miserable weather and the pouring rains that have swept over Johannesburg in the last few days did very little to dampen the enthusiastic group of players who are in camp.

Participants include goalkeepers from Hollywoodbets Super League teams, the U17 and U20 women’s national teams and, of course, the South African senior women’s national team, with the U17 keepers joining in for advanced training ahead of their upcoming camp.

This collaborative environment provides a unique opportunity for the youth players to learn from experienced goalkeepers, furthering their development in a professional setting.

There have been some last-minute adjustments to the camp as the experienced duo of Kaylin Swart and Andile Dlamini have stepped in for Mbali Ntimeni and Asa Rabalao, who both had to withdraw due to injuries.

Their inclusion adds valuable experience and leadership, enhancing the quality of training. Additionally, Kgomotso Mussimango was called up to replace Jessica Williams, who had to withdraw due to an injury just a day before the camp began, ensuring the strength and depth of the goalkeeper group remains intact.

This training camp marks an exciting step in the development of women’s football in South Africa and plays a key role in shaping the future of our women’s national teams.

