Banyana’s Wafcon and World Cup dream still alive after draw against Ivory Coast

Banyana Banyana’s 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (Wafcon) dream and chances of qualifying for the Fifa Women’s World Cup next year are still alive following their hard-fought 2-2 draw against Ivory Coast on Friday.

Hildah Magaia’s late equaliser in stoppage time restored Banyana’s hopes at the ongoing Wafcon. The result also means that coach Desiree Ellis and her side will have to win against Burkina Faso in their final Group B match on Tuesday to take their point tally to four and hope the other results fall in their favour.

This crucial result was at the back of their shock 2-1 loss to underdogs Tanzania in their opening match on Monday.

Coach Ellis made changes to the team

Ellis made some changes to the team that lost the first game, with the most notable being the switching of goalkeepers between Andile Dlamini and Kaylin Swart, with the latter starting between the sticks.

Ivory Coast drew first blood 18 minutes into the game after being caught on a counter-attack and due to poor defensive play.

Banyana seemed not to have learnt their lesson, as they were punished once again for committing a similar defensive mistake in the 34th minute, to trail the game by 2-0 going into the break.

Ellis’ charges came back looking more lively in the second half and managed to get a goal through Thembi Kgatlana, with Magaia scoring the second in stoppage to to end the game 2-2.