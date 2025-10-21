Baroka FC suspend coach Dan Malesela amid string of poor results

Hardly four months after his reappointment, Baroka FC coach Dan “Dance” Malesela could be heading for his second exit from the Motsepe Foundation Championship side.

The talented but luckless 60-year-old tactician was this week suspended by the Lebowakgomo-based outfit following a string of poor results that have left the team second from the bottom of the 16-club National First Division table.

Baroka have managed just four points from seven matches — winning once, drawing once, and losing five times.

Their only bright moments under Malesela this season came in a 3–0 home victory over newcomers Midlands Wanderers on August 30 and a 1–1 draw against current log leaders Casric Stars, who top the standings with 17 points.

Although Baroka’s media liaison officer, Richard Mashabane, would not be drawn into commenting on Malesela’s future, speculation is rife that the former Orlando Pirates defender — who captained the Buccaneers to their 1988 Bob Save Super Bowl triumph — is on his way out.

Club’s physical trainer in charge

“I am not in a position to confirm anything about coach Malesela’s future at the club,” Mashabane told Sunday World.

“Chairman Khurishi Mphahlele is the relevant person to address that. All I can say is that the club’s physical trainer, Mathari Motupa, is currently in charge of the team while Malesela remains on suspension.”

This marks Malesela’s second stint with Baroka. Two seasons ago, he guided Bakgaga ba Mphahlele — as the Limpopo side is affectionately known — out of the relegation zone and into the Betway Premiership promotion/relegation playoffs, only to be sacked with one match remaining in the campaign.

The coach made a dramatic return to the club shortly before the start of the 2025/26 season, unveiled on July 17 alongside 10 new signings and new title sponsor Mafori Group, who replaced petroleum company Global.

Baroka will look to turn their fortunes around when they travel to Postmasburg in the Northern Cape to face Hungry Lions in their next league encounter on Sunday.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content