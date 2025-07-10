Baroka FC to unveil 10 new players who’ll bolster team’s PSL promotion hopes

Baroka FC, who have recently resumed training in preparation for the highly anticipated 2025/26 season in the Motsepe Foundation Championship, are poised to announce significant changes on July 17 at the Radisson Blu Gauteng Train Hotel in Sandton, north of Johannesburg.

Affectionately known as Bakgaga ba Ga-Mphahle, the once mighty giants of the elite league have confirmed through their spokesperson, Richard “Shakes” Mashabela, that among the pivotal announcements will be the unveiling of 10 new players, as well as their new home and away kits.

Ten players to be revealed

“While I cannot disclose the identities of the newly signed players, I can affirm that 10 players will be revealed on the day,” stated Mashabela, who declined to provide information regarding the clubs from which these players are being recruited.

With the six-year contract of the team’s title sponsor, Global, having reached its conclusion, Mashabela indicated that they will also unveil a new title sponsor for the club. This will consequently impact the name of their venue, currently known as Baroka Global Village.

Mashabela refrained from confirming whether Global has renewed their contract or if a completely new sponsor has been secured.

“We will disclose all pertinent details on the announcement day. And all I can say is that Baroka will be introducing the new title sponsor, which will, of course, influence the name of the stadium,” Mashabela added.

Transformative changes

“Following this significant announcement in Sandton, we will celebrate these transformative changes at the stadium. Our supporters are also invited to partake in this momentous occasion as we approach the new season.”

Baroka faced relegation from the lucrative premiership league in 2022 after a commendable six-year tenure in the competitive division. Two seasons ago, a misstep by management proved detrimental, as their decision to dismiss Dan Malesa during the Betway Premiership’s Promotion/Relegation Play-Offs cost them dearly.

