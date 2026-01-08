Bathusi Aubaas reflects on Bafana Bafana’s disappointing Afcon campaign

Bathusi Aubaas, the midfielder for Bafana Bafana, has shared his thoughts on their performance at the ongoing 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon), stating that their early exit served as a learning experience.

Bafana were disappointingly knocked out of the Afcon in the Round of 16, succumbing to a 2-1 defeat against Cameroon on Sunday in Rabat, the capital of Morocco.

Aubaas, a key player in Bafana’s midfield, acknowledged that the team had ample opportunities to win and progress to the next round but was penalised for failing to convert them.

Focus shifts to the 2026 FIFA World Cup

“We created many chances, but we didn’t convert them. They [Cameroon] got just two chances, and they converted both of them. But it was a learning curve; we picked up some valuable lessons,” Aubaas said shortly after landing at the OR Tambo International Airport on Wednesday.

“In the future, we must convert our chances if we want to go further. I think the boys fought really hard, but this is obviously not what we wanted as a country. We will do better next time.

“We are very disappointed about being knocked out in the Round of 16. We wanted to go further, but it was not meant to be. I want to thank everyone who was behind us throughout our campaign.”

Bafana will now turn their attention to the 2026 Fifa World Cup in June, where they will set the tone of the global showpiece against co-hosts Mexico on June 11 at the Banorte Stadium in Mexico City.

With coach Hugo Broos set to make a thorough review and evaluation of his squad in the coming days, Aubaas will hope to continue his form at Mamelodi Sundowns and keep his place in the Belgian tactician’s plans.

