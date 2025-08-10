Betway Premiership opens with lots of hits, and misses

The 2025/26 Betway Premiership started this past weekend with some stunning goals – 15 in eight matches.

Kaizer Chiefs got off to a good start with a 2-0 victory at home against the stubborn Stellenbosch FC. Nkosingiphile Ngcobo and Makabi Lilepo scored the all important goals for the mighty Amakhosi.

Newcomers Durban City, who earned an automatic promotion to the elite league after finishing at the top of the Motsepe Foundation Championship, were the biggest winners in this much anticipated season. This after their 2-0 victory away to TS Galaxy at the Mbombela Stadium in Nelspruit, Mpumalanga on Sunday afternoon.

The victory for City – who were known as Maritzburg United before changing their name, places them on top of the log. City’s goals were scored by Samkelo Maseko and Mfanafuthi Mkhize

No results

Two matches ended in draws with Chippa United frustrating the league’s defending champions, Mamelodi Sundowns after holding them to a 1-1 draw at the Nelson Mandela Stadium in Gqeberha, Eastern Cape. Arthur Sales scored for Sundowns with Khaya Mfecane finding an equaliser for Chippa.

In Polokwane, the Limpopo derby between Polokwane City and Magesi FC ended in a goalless draw.

At Orlando Stadium, visitors Sekhukhune United registered a hit-and-run 1-0 victory over Orlando Pirates. Siphesihle Mkhize scored the lone goal to give the Limpopo side the much deserved victory.

At the King Zwelithini Stadium in Umlazi, AmaZulu gave the newly promoted Orbit College FC a rough reception when they handed them a 1-0 drubbing through an own goal by Sekhoane Moerane.

Richards Bay FC lost 2-1 at home to Marumo Gallants. Marumo’s goals were scored by Bheki Mabuza and Edgar Manala. Lindi Mahala scored Richards Bay’s consolation goal.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content