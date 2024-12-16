Big-name African stars around the globe to grace CAF Awards 

The much-anticipated CAF Awards are finally on the horizon, which will see all the big-name African star players and coaches gather in the economic hub of Morocco in Marrakech tomorrow at 6pm.

The likes of Ronwen Williams (Mamelodi Sundowns/Bafana Bafana), Serhou Guirassy (Borussia Dortmund/Guinea), Ademola Lookman (Atalanta/Nigeria), Simon Adingra (Brighton & Hove Albion/Ivory Coast) and Achraf Hakimi (Paris Saint-Germain/Morocco) have all been lined up for the Player of the Year Top award.

Female football players will also be gracing the occasion, with Banyana Banyana teammates Thembi Kgatlana & Jermaine Seoposenwe set to take their competition at club level in Mexico to Morocco, as they have been nominated in the same category for the big Women’s Player of the Year prize.

The people who help the players week in, week out to perform at the highest level, the coaches, will also be honoured for their hard work behind the scenes.

Representing South Africa will be Bafana coach Hugo Broos and Thinasonke Mbuli of the University of the Western Cape, as they excelled in their respective roles.

Bafana helped Bafana clinch a bronze medal at the Afcon for the first time in 24 years, while Mbuli guided UWC to their debut CAF Women’s Champions League recently.

Other SA stars who will be at the awards are Nthabiseng Majiya, Amogelang Motau, and Banyana shot-stopper Andile Dlamini.

Both the South African men’s and women’s senior national teams have been recognised for their efforts and will be competing against some of the best teams in the National Team of the Year category.

