Big teams like Chiefs never die, they only get ill – Nasreddine Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs coach Nasreddine Nabi is of the view that no matter what his club has been going through over the last decade, they will never die, as it is just a phase.

Amakhosi are facing a decade of not tasting silverware. However, that could change this season under Nabi, as they are one step away from winning the Nedbank Cup.

They will face their Soweto rivals, Orlando Pirates, in the Nedbank Cup final at the Moses Mabhida Stadium next weekend.

Soweto derby

But first, they will go up against the Buccaneers in the first of their back-to-back Soweto derbies. This as they face off in a Betway Premiership encounter at the FNB Stadium on Saturday.

Having lost his first Soweto derby 1-0 in February this year, Nabi said his first experience of the biggest fixture in the Premier Soccer League (PSL) calendar was positive.

“My first taste of the Soweto derby was good, and an entertaining game. I also believe that it was tough for both teams, which was decided by a small detail in the last minute,” Nabi said during a joint Soweto derby press conference in Melrose Arch on Workers Day on Thursday.

Two of the biggest clubs

“Kaizer Chiefs is a big team, and beating Orlando Pirates will not be a surprise for us. And vice versa, because we are two of the biggest clubs in the country.

“Despite our long-standing problems, we believe that we are still a big club. And we usually say that the big clubs only get ill, they never die. So I believe we are the biggest club in the country and still very much alive.”

The Glamour Boys and Pirates both go into the match wounded after suffering disappointing defeats in their previous league matches, building up to the two Soweto derbies.

Chiefs lost 2-1 to Marumo Gallants. Their neighbours, Pirates, were handed a 1-0 beating by Sekhukhune United at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

Tickets for the game have been sold out, and the game is scheduled to get underway at 3pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content