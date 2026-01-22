Big weekend ahead for Chiefs, Sundowns and Stellies in CAF competitions

It will be a big week for the three Premier Soccer League (PSL) teams who will be taking part in the group stages of CAF club competitions this weekend.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Kaizer Chiefs and Stellenbosch FC are looking to strengthen their positions in the Champions League and Confederations Cup.

Sundowns will get the weekend underway when they host Sudan’s Al-Hilal at the Loftus Stadium in Pretoria tomorrow (Friday) night.

Sundowns are playing in the tougher Champions League. Al-Hilal currently competes in the Rwanda Premier League, the top flight of football in Rwanda, due to the ongoing Sudanese civil war.

On Sunday in the Confederations Cup, Amakhosi will travel to Zambia for their date with Zesco United, while Stellies will take a long flight to Algeria for their assignment against CR Belouizdad in Algiers. The return fixtures will be played next weekend.

Off to a good start in the PSL

The three representatives from South Africa successfully resumed their PSL campaign.

All three teams had a strong start, with Sundowns securing a 2-0 victory over Orbit College, Chiefs securing a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Golden Arrows, and Stellies securing an away 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United in Polokwane midweek.

Sundowns are leading Group C by goal difference and are sitting on four points together with second-placed Al Hilal.

A win over the Sudanese giants will see them opening a comfortable lead and paving their way to the next round.

Chiefs last met Zesco in the same competition in 2019 at the same venue, the Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

With four games still to play in the group stages of this season’s Confederations Cup, Chiefs sit third in Group D of the continental competition with one point.

Zesco, meanwhile, are at the bottom of the group and yet to collect any points after defeats to Al Masry and Zamalek, who occupy first and second places, respectively.

Stellies are also leading their group, having registered four points in two rounds of matches.

The Capetonians will also be keen on extending their grip at the top of Group C with an away victory against the energetic Algerians.

