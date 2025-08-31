Black Leopards inherit a basket of problems, shrinking starting 11

Black Leopards president, David Thidiela has promised their supporters some positive results this afternoon when they take on Pretoria University in the Motsepe Foundation Championship after last weekend’s drama at the Thohoyandou Stadium.

This after Leopards hosted Casric Stars in their league’s opening match with a shortage of players. In that fateful match, their defender, Thendo Mukumela was used as a goalkeeper. Lidoda Duvha went on to lose 3-0 in front of their hometown fans.

According to information received, Leopards arrived at the venue an hour before the game with only 10 players and no recognised goalkeeper. Kick-off was then delayed by an hour after deliberations between match officials and the two clubs.

The players’ shortage drama unfolded despite the fact that Leopards signed three goalkeepers, including Namibian international Lloyd Kazapua. The trio were not recognised as the Premier Soccer League did not issue their registration cards due to the FIFA ban on the club from registering some new players.

Poisoned chalice

Last season Leopards bought the status of All Stars, unaware that FIFA has imposed a ban on the club not to purchase any players until the ban was lifted. The new players acquired by Leopards were therefore not recognised as the Venda-based side had inherited Stars’ problems.

“We would like to apologise that we made an error. We received information on Friday that the club from which we obtained the status had outstanding issues. But when we bought that status, we were not aware.”

“I am going to start dealing with this issue as soon as Monday, so that on Sunday, we are ready for the match. I want to apologise to the players as well. It’s not our fault, but we have to acknowledge that the matter has affected us,” Thidiela was quoted saying after the 3-0 drubbing.

Thodiela has since promised their fans to expect some positive results during today’s match against AmaTuks.

Kick-off at the Tuks Stadium, Pretoria is at 3pm.

