Bradley Cross, Mdu Shabalala only Kaizer Chiefs players in Bafana preliminary squad

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos announced his preliminary squad for the upcoming 2026 Fifa World Cup qualifiers, and as usual, there were surprise inclusions and omissions.

Bafana will resume their Group C World Cup qualifier matches against Nigeria and Lesotho in September in Bloemfontein.

Kaizer Chiefs duo Bradley Cross and Mduduzi Shabalala were named among the 48 players in Broos’ provisional squad, which is expected to be cut down to 23 in the coming days.

Other new faces include AmaZulu FC goalkeeper Darren Johnson, Mamelodi Sundowns defender Zuko Mdunyelwa, Puso Dithejane of TS Galaxy, Orlando Pirates’ Kamogelo Sebelebele, Siphesihle Mkhize of Sekhukhune United, and Siwelele FC’s Gape Moralo.

The overseas-based players that made it into Broos’ squad included former Pirates youngster Mohau Nkota of Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq, Siyabonga Ngezana, who plays for FCSB in Romania, and Bongokuhle Hlongwane, who plays for Minnesota United in the US.

<Sundowns defender Khuliso Mudau is also included, despite Broos’ previous emphasis on excluding non-playing players from his team.

The latter has not featured for Masandawana so far this season amid contractual disputes with the club.

Injured Zwane included in the squad

Midfield maestro Themba Zwane was also included in the team, even though he has been ruled out for about two months after picking up an injury in the first half of Sundowns’ MTN8 semifinal first-leg match against Pirates last weekend.

“Unfortunately, Themba will be out for about two months,” said Sundowns coach Miguel Cardoso at the time.

The 36-year-old talisman has suffered yet another injury setback after missing a big chunk of last season when he suffered a career-threatening Achilles injury during Bafana’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Congo in Brazzaville.

South Africa is currently sitting on top of their group with 13 points after six matches, followed by second-placed Rwanda and Benin, who are both on eight points.

Nigeria is in fourth place with seven points, followed by Lesotho in fifth place with six points and Zimbabwe in sixth place with four points.

Bafana Bafana preliminary squad:

Goalkeeper:

Ronwen Williams, Ricardo Goss, Sipho Chaine, Darren Johnson, Renaldo Leaner

Defenders:

Sydney Mobbie, Thabo Maloisane, Nkosinathi Sibisi, Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Khuliso Mudau, Samukelo Kabini, Thapelo Morena, Keegan Allan, Zuko Mdunyelwa, Malibongwe Khoza, Bradley Cross, Vuyo Letlapa, Deano van Rooyen, Aubrey Modiba, Fawaaz Basadien, Siyabonga Ngezana.

Midfielders:

Themba Zwane, Thalente Mbatha, Ndamulelo Maphangule, Luke le Roux, Gape Moralo, Siphesihle Mkhize, Bathusi Aubaas, Jayden Adams, Teboho Mokoena,

Forwards:

Mihlali Mayambela, Lyle Foster, Iqraam Rayners, Devin Titus, Oswin Appollis, Patrick Maswanganyi, Puso Dithejane, Mohau Nkota, Relebohile Mofokeng, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Ashley Cupido, Bongokuhle Hlongwane, Evidence Makgopa, Mduduzi Shabalala

