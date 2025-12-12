Brandon Petersen opens up about missing out on Bafana Afcon squad

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Petersen has opened up about missing out on coach Hugo Broos’ Bafana Bafana final squad of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Petersen was speaking to the media during a press conference at the Moses Mabhida Stadium, ahead of their Carling Cup encounter against Orlando Pirates on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates were recently crowned the Carling Knockout champions after beating Marumo Gallants last weekend.

Carling All-Star team best player

Petersen, who led the Carling All-Star team votes on the leaderboard as the best player, said being shown love by the SA football public but left out of the Afcon squad by Broos is not entirely bittersweet.

However, the Amakhosi captain expressed his desire to get an opportunity to represent his country.

“Is it bittersweet to be left out of the Bafana Afcon squad but shown love by the fans in the fans and leading the votes for the Carling Cup? No,” Petersen said.

“Because … yes, I want to be in the national team and represent my country. But for me personally, my first and most important job is at Kazier Chiefs because they pay my salary. That is where I work.

Focusing on performance

“But the only thing that I can control is my performances at the club level. I can’t control whether the coach in the national team picks me or not because that is his job. But you obviously want to be in the national team as a player.

“But for me, my main focus is at the club level. And trying to be the best that I can be.”

Petersen was included in Broos’ Bafana preliminary squad. But he missed out on the final spot behind Mamelodi Sundowns’ Ronwen Williams, Sipho Chaine of Pirates, and Siwelele FC shotstopper, Ricardo Goss.

Not all hope is lost for Petersen, though. He can still work his way up and convince Broos. This as Bafana still have the 2026 FIFA World Cup ahead of them next year in June.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content