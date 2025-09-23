Brandon Peterson denies Chiefs players are at ease without coach Nasreddine Nabi

Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper Brandon Peterson has come out in defence of his teammates, saying the conspiracy theory that they become at ease when outgoing coach Nasreddine Nabi is not around is not true.

Numerous football fans have suggested and noted that when Nabi is not present and his two assistants, Khalil Ben Youssef and Cedric Kaze, are in charge, Amakhosi players perform and express themselves more effectively.

For instance, the Glamour Boys won all their first three opening Betway Premiership games without Nabi.

Following his return, however, the team lost to Sekhukhune United, which appeared to be Nabi’s last game with the team, drew with Mamelodi Sundowns, and won against Golden Arrows.

Nabi and Chiefs management are currently engaged in a dispute over the termination of his contract due to his coaching licence issue.

It is said that Nabi’s coaching papers, which would permit him to sit on the bench in the CAF Confederations Cup this season, have expired.

Conspiracy theory

Coaches come and go, but Nabi has always been respected, Petersen told reporters during Monday’s Carling Knockout launch at The Dome, FNB Stadium.

“I think we’ve always been the same, with or without coach Nabi around,” Peterson said.

“It’s a conspiracy theory, and for us, the most important thing is always to respect whoever is in charge because that’s our job.

“Our job is to play football, listen to the coaches, and do what we’re instructed to do. At the end of the day, this is football; coaches come and go.”

He continued: “Therefore, our primary focus is to maintain our focus, as it is our responsibility to play football and ensure the satisfaction of our supporters.

“We have back-to-back games to play, and we are excited for the next fixture [against Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership]. [We plan to] go out there and do our best.”

In the Carling Knockout round of 16, Amakhosi have been paired against Stellenbosch FC, with Stellies playing at home.

