Brave Amajimbos crash out of U17 World Cup after heavy defeat to Japan

It is the end of the road for Amajimbos in the ongoing U17 FIFA World Cup, after succumbing to a disappointing 3-0 heavy defeat to Japan in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday evening.

South Africa could not make it out of the round of 32 to join fellow Africans Mali, Morocco, and Uganda, who have already qualified to the next stage of the youth global showpiece.

Coach Vela Khumalo named a relatively strong side, with his marquee players Neo Bohloko, Emile Witbooi, and captain Kamohelo Mareletse, among others, in the mix.

The intensity of the game was at its utmost high from the onset, as the two teams posed threats on each other’s goal, making the goalkeepers work hard on both ends.

Lwandiso Radebe turned out to be the busiest of the two keepers, as he came to the rescue with two big one-on-one saves in quick succession, to ensure that Amajimbos headed into the break all square in what was a rather absorbing first half.

It must also be mentioned that the woodwork also saved the young South Africans, as the Japanese came out strongly at them in the last 10 minutes.

Japan comes out guns blazing

However, the second half was a different ball game altogether, as Japan picked up from where they left off and came out guns blazing.

They scored just two minutes from the break, despite Radebe’s efforts to pull a double save at close range. Moments later, Amajimbos suffered a big blow when Radebe was forced to come out with what seemed to be a hamstring injury.

Things went from bad to worse as Khumalo’s side conceded the second goal less than five minutes after Radebe was substituted.

The floodgates opened in the South African goals, as they let in the third goal from a corner kick, with the defenders caught napping on the far post.

Amajimbos tried to get back into the game and salvage something, but their half-chances were not enough as the score ended 3-0 in favour of Japan.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content