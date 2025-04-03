Brave Amajimbos hold their own against tough Cameroon

Amajimbos did just enough to earn themselves a point when they held a tough Cameroon side to a 0-0 draw during their U17 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group B tie on Thursday.

The result means that South Africa temporarily remains on top of the group with four points, while the Cameroonians sit on one point.

The next Group B match will be between Burkina Faso and Egypt in the late kick-off.

Amajimbos went into the game with a mission of advancing to the quarterfinals of the Afcon and ultimately booking a place in the upcoming U17 FIFA World Cup in Qatar later this year.

Similar to the first game against Egypt on Monday, coach Vela Khumalo’s young troops had a nervy start, as the Indomitable Cubs were all over them in the opening stages of the game.

They came close to finding the back of the net, but they were denied by the upright. Returning Amajimbos goalkeeper Lwandiso Radebe also made a number of good saves to keep his side in the game.

Amajimbos did, though, slightly settle into the game and had circulated the ball around, but the Cameroonians were proving to be very strong as they dominated play throughout the first half.

The second half was no different, despite Khumalo making some much-needed changes, as the Central Africans used their height, strength, and speed to their advantage.

Cameroon kept on banging on the South African door, but Vela’s side held their own and managed to walk away with a crucial point.

Amajimbos will conclude their group stage games with a clash against Burkina Faso on Sunday.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content