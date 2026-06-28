Brave Bafana bow out of World Cup after defeat to Canada in LA

Bafana Bafana have, unfortunately, been eliminated in the 2026 Fifa World Cup, after suffering a slender 1-0 defeat to Canada at the Los Angeles Stadium in California, USA, on Sunday.

It was Stephen Eustáquio’s stoppage-time goal that broke South Africa’s hearts, ending their fairytale run in the Last 32 of the global showpiece. Up next for Canada is either Morocco or the Netherlands in the Round of 16.

Broos made one change from the team that beat South Korea in that historic match in Monterrey on Thursday, with Teboho Mokoena coming on for Thalente Mbatha in the midfield.

Bafana started the game on a relatively positive note and even had a sniff at goal when Mokoena’s long-range effort was saved by the goalkeeper.

After that, for some reason, Bafana’s game dropped, as the Canadians were all over them throughout the first half. There was also a point towards the break when the ball ping ponged in South Africa’s box, with Aubrey Modiba making a clearance off the line, followed by Ronwen Williams’ save to end the first half goalless.

Sensing some danger and how his side was dominated, Broos made a big call by substituting starlet and playmaker Relebohile Mofokeng for Thalente Mbatha.

However, that substitute did not make much of a difference, as the co-hosts continued to boss Bafana and cause a lot of threats to their goal. Mbekezeli Mbokazi also had to make a big goal-line clearance to ensure the score remained at nil-nil.

More fresh legs were introduced by Broo, with Iqraam Rayners and Tshepang Moremi coming on for Evidence Makgopa and Maseko.

Canada threw a sucker punch moments later, when Eustáquio scored in the 92nd minute to advance to the Last 16 for the first time in their history, and end Bafana’s run.

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