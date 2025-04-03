Breaking: Jose Riveiro steps down as Orlando Pirates head coach

Orlando Pirates have confirmed on Thursday that Jose Riveiro will be stepping down as head coach at the end of the 2024/25 Betway Premiership season when his contract expires.

The confirmation comes after the team landed at the OR Tambo International Airport following their impressive CAF Champions League quarterfinal first leg 1-0 win over Algerian giants MC Alger early this week.

“His professionalism and commitment to the blub’s best interests prompted a timely announcement, ensuring business as usual for the remainder of the season while simultaneously creating an opportunity for the club to prepare for the future,” the club statement read.

“In accordance with the coach’s wishes, the club will refrain from making detailed pronouncements at this time, reserving comprehensive tributes for a more appropriate occasion.”

Riveiro’s departure comes at a time when the club is battling for the historic second continental star in the Champions League.

Since his appointment in June 2022, Riveiro has managed to guide the Buccaneers to five domestic titles—three MTN8 trophies and two Nedbank Cups.

The Spaniard has already delivered the MTN8 trophy to the cabinet this season and will be looking to end his stint on a high by defending the Nedbank Cup.

He will also hope to end his tenure with a cherry on top by winning the Champions League.

Pirates are also in contention for the Betway Premiership title and currently trail rivals Mamelodi Sundowns with less than 10 games to go.

The Sea Robbers will be back in league action when they face Polokwane City at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

That game will then be followed by the crucial Champions League quarterfinal second leg, when they host Alger at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday. Pirates currently have an away goal advantage and have one foot in the semi-final of the competition.

