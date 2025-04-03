BREAKING: Jose Riveiro steps down as Orlando Pirates coach

Jose Riveiro will step down as head coach of the Orlando Pirates when his contract expires at the end of the 2024–25 Betway Premiership season, the club confirmed on Thursday.

The confirmation was made after the team arrived at OR Tambo International Airport on Thursday morning after defeating Algerian powerhouses MC Alger 1-0 in the first leg of their thrilling CAF Champions League quarterfinal.

“His professionalism and commitment to the club’s best interests prompted a timely announcement, ensuring business as usual for the remainder of the season while simultaneously creating an opportunity for the club to prepare for the future,” reads the statement from the club.

“In accordance with the coach’s wishes, the club will refrain from making detailed pronouncements at this time, reserving comprehensive tributes for a more appropriate occasion.”

Riveiro’s forthcoming exit comes at a time when the Sea Robbers are vying for the Champions League’s coveted second continental star.

Spaniard is vying for the championship

Since taking over in June 2022, Riveiro has led the Buccaneers to five domestic championships, including two Nedbank Cups and three MTN8 trophies.

The Spaniard will try to finish his tenure on a high note by defending the Nedbank Cup. This season, he has already delivered the MTN8 trophy.

In addition, he will want to win the Champions League to cap off his tenure.

With less than ten games remaining, Pirates trails rivals Mamelodi Sundowns in the Betway Premiership, where they are also vying for the championship.

On Saturday afternoon, the Sea Robbers will return to league action at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium against Polokwane City.

After that match, they will host Alger at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of the Champions League quarterfinal.

The Soweto giants are currently ahead by one goal on the road and have a chance to advance to the competition’s semifinals.

