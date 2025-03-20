Breaking: SuperSport United fire Gavin Hunt with immediate effect

Sunday World has it in good authority that SuperSport United has fired coach Gavin Hunt with immediate effect following a string of bad results this season.

“The club has unfortunately decided to relieve the coach of his duties today,” a well-placed informant who opted to remain anonymous told Sunday World on Thursday.

“Results have not been forthcoming, and the coach has been under pressure for some time. The team has now ended up in the relegation zone, and this is something that SuperSport is not familiar with.

“There was a meeting this morning [Thursday] and it was decided that Hunt part ways with the club so that they can find someone who can rescue and take the club forward.”

The club is said to have been contemplating the dismissal of Hunt but his big 4-1 win over Kaizer Chiefs last month was enough to save his job.

The 60-year-old then went on to celebrate his remarkable milestone of reaching 1,000 games in the Premier Soccer League.

Arendse set to fill the void

SuperSport is currently languishing in the relegation zone of the Betway Premiership at number 15 with 21 points after 21 games.

Matsatsantsa are left with nine games in the league, and assistant coach Andre Arendse, who is set to take over on an interim basis, is expected to help the side move up the table when they return from the Fifa international break.

When Sunday World contacted Brian Moshoeshoe, the club’s media officer, for comment, he stated that he was unable to comment on the situation.

This is a developing story …

