Broos advises against complacency after beating Benin

Coach Hugo Broos has warned his team not to do anything that will endanger their chances of making it to the 2026 Fifa World Cup the following year, even though Bafana Bafana is doing a good job and is still a formidable force in Africa.

Bafana wrapped up their World Cup Group C qualifiers in style when they beat Benin 2-0 on Tuesday night to extend their points tally to 13. They currently sit on top of their group.

Bafana are four matches away from the historic moment of qualifying for the World Cup in 23 years. In 2010, they participated in the competition by virtue of being the host nation.

Reacting to the impressive and hard-fought win over Benin in Ivory Coast, Broos commended his side for being fearless.

However, he warned against complacency, as they are now close to achieving their feat.

We are not afraid anymore

“First of all, we did a good analysis of the opponent. Secondly, I think the players did what we asked of them. We knew where we could be dangerous against Benin,” Broos said in a post-match interview.

“It is a good team, but we did well today, keeping the ball and waiting for the right moments. In the first half, we could do something, but in the second half, it started getting easier.

“We are not afraid anymore of who plays against us. The only thing we must do is hard work, like we have done until now.

“I’m not saying that everything is already done. We are in a good position now, but I think with the group that we have and if we do not do stupid things, we are very close to World Cup qualification.”

Leading Group C by five points

With the win, Bafana now leads Rwanda and Benin by five points, as they are currently tied at eight points each.

Rwanda was held to a 1-1 draw by Lesotho, while Nigeria played to a frustrating 1-1 draw with Zimbabwe.

After six games, the Super Eagles are still in fourth place with seven points, followed by Lesotho in fifth place with six points and the Zimbabwean Warriors at the bottom with four points.

