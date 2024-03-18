Broos casts eye to World Cup and beyond as Bafana seek to rebuild

After a rather successful 2023 Africa Cup of Nations, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has embarked on a mission to rebuild the team for the 2026 Fifa World Cup.

Bafana are headed to the Fifa Series tournament in Algeria where they will play friendly matches against Andorra and Algeria this week. These are friendly matches that will be contested by national teams from different confederations who don’t normally have the opportunity to play each other.

So, Broos is grabbing the opportunity and slowly phasing out the likes of goalkeeper, Veli Mothwa, Siyanda Xulu, Thabang Monare and Thapelo Morena, and gradually bringing in young talent to play a bigger role in the future.

Broos has called up 10 new players for the north African tournament as compared to the team he took to the Afcon in Ivory Coast.

“Certainly, I am also looking to the future. I said it already, there are a few players in our group who will be 35, 34, 36 at the next Fifa World Cup in 2026,” said Broos this week.

“So yes, we have to look for replacements also. First, we have to see those games as an opportunity to give new players, younger players, to show if they are at Bafana Bafana level.

“Second, we are playing against two different styles of opponents. On one side you have Andorra and you can compare them to Namibia,” he added.

Sunday World takes a look at some of the next generation of stars who can take Bafana forward:

Bruce Bvuma: The Kaizer Chiefs goalkeeper replaces the ageing Mothwa. Bvuma has been part of Broos’ squad since day one but lost his place after he was dropped by Chiefs. With him regaining his position at club level, it has opened the door once again for the young Amakhosi shot stopper.

Siyabonga Ngezana: The former Chiefs defender has been getting rave reviews for his new club FCSB in Romania. He used to be erratic at the back and was often chastised by the Amakhosi die-hard supporters. But he has matured and developed into a solid defender.

Khanyisa Mayo: Everyone knows what the Cape Town City goal poacher can do once he gets inside the 18 area. He is the second leading goal scorer in the PSL, with nine goals under his belt this year. Last season, he brought home the Golden Boot accolade and Broos has mentioned that the striker just needs to take his game a notch up.

Goodman Mosele: Broos has not been able to hide the fact that the Chippa United holding midfielder is one of his favourite players in the country.

When Broos arrived, Mosele was one of the players that were regularly called up but he disappeared without any explanation, and he was dropped.

However, he has fought his way back into contention with some exhilarating displays for the Chilli Boys.

Patrick Maswanganyi: “Tito,” the Orlando Pirates winger, has a great future with the SA senior national team. His stock is rising with the Buccaneers, and it was no mistake when he was nominated as the man of the match in the scrumptious Soweto derby last week. He created two goals for the Bucs, and just needs to break into Broos’ starting line-up.

Iqraam Rayners: The Stellen-bosch FC forward is fast -growing in stature and confidence and already has five caps for Bafana.

Other players who are knocking on the door after being called up by Broos include Pirates defender Tapelo Xoki, Elias Mokwana (Sekhukhune United) and Grant Margeman of SuperSport United.

The improving Mlondi Mbanjwa of AmaZulu will also be encouraged by the call-up and will be hoping to earn his first cap.

