Broos could face music for his utterances ahead of Afcon tournament

Amid the racism and sexism accusations aimed at Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos, the Belgian grey head will at least have something to grin about, as he will have his full squad in camp this week, just days ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon).

Broos could be hauled over the coals for his comments directed at Mbekezeli Mbokazi and his agent Basia Michaels, which have been interpreted as “racially suggestive and sexist”.

The four European-based players, Siyabonga Ngezana, Lyle Foster, Shandre Campbell, and Sphephelo Sithole, are expected to arrive in camp on Tuesday, ahead of a friendly match against Ghana at the Dobsonville Stadium on Wednesday.

Bafana will jet off to Morocco on Wednesday evening for the Afcon for the Afcon tournament. They will open their Group B campaign against Angola in Marrakesh next Monday.

“Foster played yesterday, so he could be here on Monday. With Campbell, Club Brugge is playing today, so he can arrive on Tuesday,” Broos said.

“Sithole is also playing on Saturday and would be here on Monday. But I don’t think you can ask those guys to be here on Monday [or Tuesday] and leave for Morocco on Wednesday.

“With Ngezana it is a bit different because they [FCSB] play tomorrow; that means he can’t feature [for his club] because it’s the day they must release their players. I’m happy to be one of the few coaches who have many of his players based locally.”

“I’m wondering what countries like Morocco, Cameroon, the Ivory Coast, Senegal, and Mali, which have only overseas-based players, are going to do.”

Initially, Fifa had said clubs must release players for the Afcon by December 8, but changed the date to the 15th, six days before the tournament kicks off.