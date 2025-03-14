Broos hopes Bucs, Downs game will not result in injuries

Hugo Broos, the coach of Bafana Bafana, is crossing his fingers that the Orlando Pirates and Mamelodi Sundowns game will not result in any injuries.

On Sunday afternoon, the Buccaneers and Masandawana will square off in a potential Betway Premiership title decider at the FNB Stadium. The game starts at 3.30pm.

On Thursday, Broos announced his final 23-man squad, which is primarily made up of players from Sundowns and the Pirates.

Downs have nine players called up to the national team, while Bucs have six. The national team will play Lesotho and Benin later in March in the World Cup qualifiers.

Crucial match for both sides

“I hope that nothing happens in that game between Pirates and Sundowns. It is an important game for Sundowns, and it is also important for Pirates,” Broos said during the announcement of his squad on Thursday.

“I think if Pirates lose that game, it will be the end for them in the championship race, so it is a very important game and it will be intense for both sides.

“So, let us pray that there will not be any injuries.”

The Buccaneers, led by head coach Jose Riveiro, have a huge task ahead of them as they try to cut the lead against Sundowns, who are currently leading by 18 points.

After 22 games, the Brazilians have 58 points, comfortably leading the pack, while Bucs are on 40 points with four games remaining.

Riveiro is aware, though, that games in hand do not always indicate or lead to victories.

“We have [four] games in hand, but we have to convert those games into points; otherwise, it means nothing. This is a personal opinion,” Riveiro told Sunday World recently.

“There’s still a possibility to get close, but we have to work hard to make it possible. It’s still possible.”

Title hopes not dependent on Downs game

Despite what many have suggested, Pirates striker Tshegofatso Mabasa, who was once again left out of Broos’ Bafana squad, stated that their title hopes are not dependent on the Sundowns match.

“I don’t think our title chances depend on this game against Sundowns,” Mabasa said during a press conference at Rand Stadium on Thursday.

“We still have a lot of games to play; we still have a lot of points to fight for, and anything is possible in football.

“But we know that on Sunday we must go out there and fight. Hopefully, we get all three points, which would take us in the right direction if we want to win this league.”

