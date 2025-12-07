Broos perturbed by facing Mexico in World Cup opener

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is perturbed by the reality of having to face Mexico in the opening match of the tournament at the Azteca Stadium–a somewhat repeat of the 2010 opening ceremony at the FNB Stadium in Johannesburg.

South Africa was, for Fifa World Cup tournament, drawn in Group A alongside Mexico, South Korea and the winners of the Uefa play-offs among North Macedonia, Ireland, Czech Republic and Denmark.

The World Cup will be co-hosted by the USA, Mexico, and Canada in June next year.

Broos’ Group A counterparts also had mixed reactions after the draw, which took place at a swanky, red-carpet event at the John F. Kennedy Centre for the Performing Arts in Washington DC on Friday night.

The extravagant draw was hosted by Hollywood and TV celebrities Kevin Hart and supermodel Heidi Klum.

US president Donald Trump, his Mexican equivalent Claudia Sheinbaum, and Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney were the VVIPs.

World-class musicians Robbie Williams, Lauren Hill, and Village People were also part of the entertainment on the night while luminaries Tom Cruise, Shaquil O’Neal, and Rio Ferdinand conducted the draw.

“It’s not an easy group for us. First of all, we will face the hosts in the opening game at the Azteca stadium, and it will be very difficult for us there,” Broos said after the draw.

“On the other side, we also have South Korea, who are possible [to beat].

“But we are a little bit disappointed that we are going to also have the winner of the Denmark and Northern Ireland play-off.

“It will be probably Denmark, which is a big team. We will do our best and see where we end.”

Mexico coach Javier Aguirre spoke about the déjà vu situation of 2010. The SA v Mexico game will also be played at the same date it took place at the FNB Stadium in 2010, on June 11.

“It’s interesting because we opened the 2010 World Cup against South Africa, so it’s like a reunion,” said Aguirre.

“The other thing is the uncertainty about which European opponent we’ll face. We started the year well, winning the Nations League and the Gold Cup, then we didn’t finish strong in friendly matches against very tough teams, but we’re doing well, we’re improving the team.”

From South Korea, their coach Hong Myungbo praised Bafana, saying: “I was taken aback to see us being selected at the very beginning. You can’t ever assume that you can get a favourable draw at a World Cup.

“Our work to analyse our opponents will start now. We’ve faced Mexico in September, and South Africa have produced very good results recently.

“These games will give us the base to build on.”

Six of the 48 participating teams have yet to be determined and will only be known in March.

Four will come from the 16-team Uefa play-offs, which will be contested by Albania, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Czechia, Denmark, Italy, Kosovo, Northern Ireland, North Macedonia, Poland, Republic of Ireland, Romania, Slovakia, Sweden, Türkiye, Ukraine, and Wales.

The other two spots will be contested by six teams-Bolivia, DR Congo, Iraq, Jamaica, New Caledonia, and Suriname-at the World Cup Play-Off Tournament, also in March.