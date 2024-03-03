Broos slams Mailula’s move to Toronto for missing Afcon

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos is worried about the path that former Mamelodi Sundowns striker Cassius Mailula took when he joined Toronto FC in the Major League Soccer (MLS).

Mailula was hot property for Sundowns when he accepted a a sugar-coated transfer deal to move to North America.

He had scored 16 goals for the Brazilians in a short rat-a-tat spell of one season. He scored nine goals in the DStv Premiership and seven in the CAF competition. Broos is worried that Mailula’s career has regressed and that he has only played for about 70 minutes in his new league since he departed for the MLS in July last year.

