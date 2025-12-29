Hugo Broos unleashes attack as Bafana go on the front foot in must-win Afcon clash

In a bold and hopeful shift in strategy, Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has thrown down the gauntlet for South Africa’s crucial Africa Cup of Nations encounter with Zimbabwe.

Naming a strong, attack-minded line-up featuring the return of Sipho “MasterChef” Mbule, Broos has signalled a clear intent to seize control from the first whistle in Marrakech.

With speed on the flanks and firepower up front, this selection brims with the positive intent. One that is needed to revive the nation’s Afcon dreams and secure a vital path to the knockout stages.

Bafana and Zimbabwe will cross swords at the Stade de Marrakech, in Ouahat Sidi Brahim, on Monday evening. The game is scheduled to get underway at 6pm (SA time).

This time around, the Belgian tactician, Broos, opted to start with Mbule over Thalente Mbatha. And it’s in contrast to his cautious and defensive approach against Egypt in the previous encounter.

Defence unchanged

Broos clearly intends for his team to start aggressively and score an early goal. Speedy winger Tshepang Moremi and Oswin Appollis will be on the flanks to cause problems for the Zim fullbacks. This while striker Lyle Foster will lead the line of attack.

The defence is still the same as the one that started in the first game against Angola. Mbekezeli “TLB” Mbokazi and Siyabonga Ngezana are still being trusted by Broos to protect goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. Mamelodi Sundowns duo Khuliso Mudau and Aubrey Modiba are at full back.

A solid defensive midfield pairing of workhorses Teboho Mokoena and Sphephelo “Yaya” Sithole will protect the defenders.

Broos also has a strong bench. Players like Relebohile Mofokeng, Evidence Makgopa, Ellias Mokwana, Mohau Nkota, and Shandre Campbell are expected to make an impact should they be given a chance to change the game.

Tough task

Zim will be a tough task for Broos’ men, as they have been a nuisance for Bafana before. For instance, in their last meeting, Zimbabwe made things very difficult for Bafana when they held them to a goalless draw during the World Cup qualifiers.

So, Bafana Bafana must go into this game with a positive attitude. And they must fight for nothing less than a win if they are to keep their Afcon hopes alive and advance to the Round of 16.

