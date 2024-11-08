Broos urges Tau to leave Al Ahly for the sake of his Bafana career

Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos has urged Percy Tau to leave Egyptian giants Al Ahly, if he wants to return to the national team set-up and become an important player again.

Broos announced his final 23-man squad for the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) qualifier matches against Uganda and South Sudan this month.

Tau was among some of the notable players that were left out of the final squad alongside defenders Grant Kekana, of Mamelodi Sundowns, and Thabiso Sesane, of Orlando Pirates.

“You know Percy Tau doesn’t play anymore for Al Ahly, he is always on the bench,” Broos said after announcing his squad on Thursday.

Environment not good for him

“I said two months ago that the environment at Al Ahly is no longer positive for him because at some point they wanted to sell him, but it did not eventually happen. Then you have the critics on social media from South African who were not happy with his performances at the Afcon.

“So, I don’t think it’s the right moment for Percy to be with us at Bafana Bafana, but it doesn’t mean he will never come back again.

“I just hope he can change clubs and be in a more positive environment so that he can produce the performances we expect from him. By doing so, I am sure he will be an important player for Bafana Bafana.”

Club wants him out

Since the Afcon in Ivory Coast early this year, Tau has had difficulties making it back into the Bafana team amid speculations that Al Ahly want him out of the club.

Last month, the former Sundowns star requested not be included in the back-to-back qualifier matches against Congo Brazzaville due to personal reasons. The 30-year-old still has his future hanging by a thread, and it is yet to be seen where his next destination will be.

Bafana are currently in second place with eight points behind table toppers Uganda who sit on 10 points in Group K. Congo is third with four points, while Sudan is languishing at the bottom with zero points.

