Buccaneers back on the winning groove as Sundowns drop points

Orlando Pirates registered a morale-boosting 1-0 victory over Chippa United at the Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium in Gqeberha on Wednesday night. The Buccaneers needed this win to restore their confidence and to continue chasing log-leaders Mamelodi Sundowns for the league title.

In the other league match on the same night, Sundowns dropped two points after they were held to a 1-1 draw by Golden Arrows at the Mpumalanga Stadium in Hammarsdale. This means that Pirates have reduced the gap at the top of the standings from 18 to 16 points. They have four games in hand, and they may just fancy their chances of catching the Brazilians.

With the Pirates team depleted due to injuries to some of their key players, coach Jose Riveiro was forced to start with fringe players such as Mbekezeli Mbokazi, Melusi Buthelezi and Siyabonga Ndlozi. They did not fare badly at all, and they were assisted by the fact that the lethargic Chippa side did not trouble them at all, in all fairness.

Pirates were fast and furious when going forward with Mohau Nkota operating on the right and Relebohile Mofokeng stationed on the left. In the middle, Deon Hotto, Kabelo Dlamini and Thalenthe Mbatha complimented the two tiny-tots. Every time Nkota and Mofokeng were in possession, they had the crowd on their feet and also created anxious moments for the home side.

Chippa could have stunned Pirates had Giovanni Philander been more composed inside the penalty box. Ayabulela Konqobe caught the Pirates midfielders sleeping, broke through and parted to a free Philander on the left but the lanky lad fired tamely at the Bucs goalkeeper Buthelezi.

Mofokeng was having a good time toying around with the Chippa defenders on the right, like when he located Tshegofatso Mabasa but the Pirates striker found Chippa goalkeeper Stanley Nwabali on top of his game. At that stage, Bucs were creating more chances, but they were not clinical in front of goal.

But captain fantastic Nkosinathi Sibisi silenced the home supporters when he slotted home the only goal of the match in referee’s optional time. He connected to a slick Mofokeng corner kick and squeezed the ball in the near post, leaving Nwabali in no man’s land. The second half followed the same pattern as the first as Bucs continued to create chances and missing the target as well.

In Hammarsdale, Arrows’ goal was scored by Keenan Phillips while Sundowns’ Lucas Ribeiro grabbed his 13th goal of the season with a cheeky penalty chip that bamboozled the Arrows goalkeeper Isima Watenga.

