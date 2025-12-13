Buccaneers gearing up to face star-studded Carling All Stars outfit

Orlando Pirates will today line-up against a star-studded Carling All Stars team whose starting eleven was voted for by the public in the third edition of the exhibition match which started in 2023. The match will take place at the Moses Mabhida Stadium and kick-off is at 3:00pm.

According to the Buccaneers website, the travelling party features an exciting mix of youth and experience, with a few academy players in line for a taste of senior football. They include DDC captain Lebo Mohlala, whose utility could prove valuable, as well as teenage left-back Tshepo Mhlambi among the hopefuls for a spot in the match-day squad.

There is also an opportunity for some of the first-team players to play a massive role, with Melusi Buthelezi and Siyabonga Dladla vying for a spot between the sticks, while centre-back Thabiso Sesane could make a significant step towards a return to competitive action after a spell on the sidelines.

The Soweto Giants will be missing several big names out on international duty, but boast a more-than-capable squad assembled in a bid to become the first League Cup champions to knock over the All Stars.

The opposition, meanwhile, features an exciting mix of players plucked from across the Buccaneers’ rivals. Coached by the experienced Manqoba Mngqithi, the defending Carling Cup champions will be determined to emulate the feats of their predecessors, who overcame Stellenbosch and Magesi, respectively, in the previous editions.

Marumo Gallants midfielder Phillip Ndlondlo is a familiar face in the starting eleven, having featured for the All Stars during his stint with Pirates. He is joined by last season’s star turn Naledi Hlongwane of Kaizer Chiefs, who is paired up with Mamelodi Sundowns forward Arthur Sales up front.

Pirates’ Gauteng rivals account for eight of the players that will feature from the first whistle while Siwelele’s Keabetswe Khonyane and Sekhukhune United’s Sikhosonke Langa round up the eleven.

Carling All Star Team:

Naphtali Mokoena – Kaizer Chiefs

Bande Gumede – AmaZulu FC

Adrian Dippenaar – AmaZulu FC

Aden McCarthy – Kaizer Chiefs

Paseka Mako – Kaizer Chiefs

Manqoba Ozoemena – Kaizer Chiefs

Pheko Phago – Kaizer Chiefs

Nkosingiphile Ngcobo – Kaizer Chiefs

Pule Mmodi – Kaizer Chiefs

Nuno Santos – Mamelodi Sundowns

Mduduzi Shabalala – Kaizer Chiefs

Bennet Mokoena – Mamelodi Sundowns

