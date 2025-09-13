Buccaneers on course to make history against stubborn Stellies

The stakes are at their highest in the MTN8 as Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch lock horns in the final, which takes place at Mbombela Stadium tonight at 6pm.

A slice of history is on the line for the Buccaneers, who have to navigate one last hurdle in their title defence. They could become the first team to hoist the coveted trophy on four consecutive occasions, but are guaranteed some resistance from the Cape Winelands outfit seeking its first top-eight title.

The highly-anticipated encounter is a replay of the previous final, and provides an epic return to domestic competition after a short hiatus brought about by the season’s first international break.

The opposition

Steve Barker’s men have advanced to another final following an eventful cup run which kicked off with a marathon quarterfinal encounter against AmaZulu, where an extra-time strike from Langelihle Phili handed them a 3-2 victory. They held all the aces halfway through their semifinal tie against Sekhukhune, following a 2-0 win at home, before completing a 3-1 aggregate win after a stalemate in their away leg game.

The consistency witnessed in the MTN8 has however proven hard to come by in league football, as they currently occupy a spot near the bottom of the standings after five games played. They have only managed a mere four points with the bulk of that tally coming through a solitary league win, while emerging on the losing side on three occasions.

After stuttering along throughout the first month of the season, Stellenbosch will have welcomed the break afforded by the international window ahead of the final. They are rejoined by defender Thabo Moloisane, their only player to depart for international duty over the past week.

Stellies have also continued to bolster their squad, roping in Azerbaijani defender Turan Manafov ahead of the final. The 27-year-old could be among the options in Mbombela as the men in maroon look to exact revenge for last season’s MTN8 final defeat.

Bucs team news

Unlike their opponents, Pirates managed some consistency in the weeks leading up to the brief hiatus in competitive action, winning three consecutive league matches while continuing to advance in the MTN8.

Their cup journey – which began with a comfortable 2-0 win at home to Polokwane City – met a stiff challenge in the form of rivals Mamelodi Sundowns. The two giants produced a tight semifinal tie which had to be decided on penalties, with the Buccaneers eventually prevailing after each leg finished with a one-all scoreline.

Ahead of the final, there have been several boosts in the Bucs camp. Among them is midfielder Patrick Maswanganyi, who is back in full training after withdrawing from the Bafana squad through a minor knock.

He is one of nine players who left camp during the international break, while club captain Nkosinathi Sibisi and midfielder Makhehleni Makhaula could also be back in contention for spots in the match day squad, having recovered from their respective injuries.

All three provide experienced options for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou as the Soweto Giants look to retain a trophy that has resided in their quarters since 2022.

