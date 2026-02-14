Buccaneers open a six-point gap at the top of the PSL log table

Orlando Pirates have cemented their place at the top of the Betway Premiership table after they hammered Marumo Gallants 3-0 at the Orlando Stadium on Saturday afternoon.

Pirates are leading the charts, having registered 38 points after 16 rounds of matches. They have now opened a six-point gap from second-placed Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand after having played 15 matches. Pirates will face Sundowns on Wednesday in a top-of-the-table clash and the game will surely gauge who has the stamina to go all the way in the league marathon race.

As it has been the case this season, the Bucs die-hard supporters came in numbers to cheer for their team and almost filled the venue to capacity. The Bucs fans, and the players too, have turned the stadium into a slaughterhouse, and only a few clubs have come out alive inside the intimidating cauldron. Pirates have now won 13 games in a row at Orlando.

By the fourth minute, striker Yanela Mbuthuma had opened the scoring after connecting to a pinpoint cross from red-hot Relebohile Mofokeng. Mbuthuma’s task was simple, to roll the ball into the net, and he obliged, sending the supporters into a state of frenzy.

Just before the hour mark, Patrick “Tito” Maswanganyi made it 2-0 when his long-range effort was deflected into the net. A few minutes later, Evidence Makgopa missed a golden opportunity to make it 3-0.

But Mofokeng fired the final nail on the Gallants’ coffin when his chipped shot left goalkeeper Washington Arubui sprawled on the turf. It was the youngster’s third goal in as many matches, signaling that he is back with a bang.

