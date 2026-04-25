Bucs and Chiefs players highly motivated ahead of Soweto derby

It is once again that time of the season in the PSL, where fans across the country, the continent, and even the world will all turn their focus on the Soweto derby between Orlando Pirates and Kaizer Chiefs on Sunday.

The two Soweto giants will be out for bragging rights, and most importantly, this time, three crucial points that may just decide where the Betway Premiership title makes the final stop this season.

When you talk about the Soweto derby, you are talking about one of the iconic and most-watched fixtures around the world that falls under the same bracket as the crown jewel of Spain, the El Clásico, the Old Firm in Scotland, and Superclasico in Argentina, to mention a few.

For that reason, Bucs defender Tapelo Xoki believes that the players do not need any motivation, given the history and magnitude of the fixture.

“If anyone needs motivation for the Soweto derby, then they are at the wrong club because the game speaks for itself,” Xoki said on Thursday.

“Growing up, it is probably every player’s dream to play in the derby one day, and all of us who are involved in it should be honoured and privileged to be here. We should then ensure that we leave our mark and make sure we are also on the right side of the Soweto derby history.”

Amakhosi defender Given Msimango echoed the sentiments of Xoki, also stating that there is no motivation needed to play the Soweto derby.

“The preparations have been going well for us this week, and no motivation is needed for this game. No one needs to be told what to do in preparing themselves for this fixture,” Msimango said.

“But, credit must go to the technical team in ensuring that they help us with the necessary information for our opponents, and we are now just looking forward to the game on Sunday.”

This encounter comes at a crunch moment where the season is winding down, and the Buccaneers are probably needing three points more than their rivals, Amakhosi, as their surge for their first league title since 2012 continues with five games remaining.

Pirates currently sit on top of the log standings with 58 points, one ahead of Mamelodi Sundowns, who have a game in hand, while Chiefs are third with 46 points, seven adrift of AmaZulu, who are chasing them for the number three CAF Confederations Cup spot.