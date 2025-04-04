Bucs coach Jose Riveiro shifts focus to ending season on high note

Jose Riveiro, the departing Orlando Pirates coach, says his top priority right now is to make sure he ends his tenure on a high note.

The first step towards accomplishing that objective is winning this weekend’s Betway Premiership game against Polokwane City.

This follows Pirates’ shocking announcement that Riveiro will leave the team at the end of the current campaign and not renew his contract when it expires.

“Orlando Pirates Football Club can reveal that José Riveiro will be stepping down from his position as head coach at the end of the season,” the club said in a statement on Thursday.

“José Riveiro has informed management of his decision not to renew his contract beyond its current term.”

Season is far from over

Riveiro, who got back with the rest of the team on Thursday after playing in Algeria for the CAF Champions League, stated that he would hold off on giving an explanation for his decision to leave the team until the appropriate moment.

“My priority right now is on our upcoming match against Polokwane City. This is a tough match, a match that needs our undivided attention and focus,” he said.

“The time will come for me to express myself on the decision I have made, but now isn’t that time because we have a job to do.

“The season is far from over, and we have a lot of work to do between now and the end of May.”

He continued: “Obviously, in an ideal world, one would have wanted to hold off on making any statements until the end of the season, but it’s not possible.

“The club needs to plan for its future, and it’s only fair that they are given time to do so.”

Bucs trail log leaders by 15 points

Riveiro and his team will face a challenging Polokwane City team that got back to winning ways last weekend when they travel to Polokwane, Limpopo.

At 15 points behind log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns, the Buccaneers still have a mountain to climb in their league chase.

They do, however, have four games in hand and will do everything in their power to ensure Riveiro’s tenure ends well.

Pirates and City will meet at the Old Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane on Saturday. Kick-off time is at 3pm.

Visit SW’s YouTube Channel for our video content