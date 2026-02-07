Bucs coach names strong starting XI to face Tshakhuma in Nedbank tie

Orlando Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou has named a strong and highly competitive starting line-up against minnows Tshakhuma Tsha Madzivhandila for their Nedbank Cup Last-32 tie.

The Buccaneers will be entertaining the ABC Motsepe League outfit at the Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Leading the line of attack is striking workhorse Yanela Mbhuthuma, who will be flanked by Bafana Bafana internationals Oswin Appollis and Tshepang Moremi, with new talisman Andre de Jong set to operate in the number 10 position in the absence of starlet Relebohile Mofokeng.

In the middle of the park, Thalente Mbatha and Masindi Nemtajela will pair up, with Deano Van Rooyen and Deon Hotto occupying the full-back positions.

The two notable changes are Melusi Buthelezi replacing Sipho Chaine in goals, and the inclusion of new defender Mpho Chabatsane, who will be making his debut for the Buccaneers.

The Pirates bench also looks fairly strong, with the likes of Sipho Mbule, Patrick Maswanganyi, and Evidence Makgopa, amongst others, expected to be given in the second half.

Pirates will be looking to get the job done and advance to the Last 16 of the competition and join rivals Mamelodi Sundowns, who are amongst the favourites to be crowned the new champions this season, with the defending champs Kaizer Chiefs already eliminated.

Bucs face a team that is very familiar in the PSL, having previously hoisted the Nedbank Cup in 2021.

Despite being an amateur team now, Tshakhuma are not a team to be taken lightly, as they have already sent out a warning message to the Buccaneers ahead of their clash.

“It’s going to be an exciting game of football, considering that both teams are playing a good brand of carpet football, we will see on the day how it pans out,” striker Bonginkosi Sqwaya

“Pound to pound, they are obviously stronger; they have the big name players, and they are a PSL team. So, technically, we must be careful with our tactics so that we do not expose ourselves.

“And I believe we are capable of beating Pirates. I do believe we can beat them,” he added.

The game is scheduled to kick-off at 3pm.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content