Bucs, Downs and Stellies due for tricky tasks in continental games

By Sunday World
Champions League games
Monnapule Saleng will be looking to leave a mark on continental football.

Just as football fans were still riding on the MTN8 final wave, the exciting start to the Betway Premiership, and the Carling Knockout round of 16 draw this past week, everyone is now setting their sights on the upcoming CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup next month.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC are the three teams that will be representing South Africa in the two respective continental cup competitions.

