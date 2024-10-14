Bucs, Downs and Stellies due for tricky tasks in continental games

Just as football fans were still riding on the MTN8 final wave, the exciting start to the Betway Premiership, and the Carling Knockout round of 16 draw this past week, everyone is now setting their sights on the upcoming CAF Champions League and Confederations Cup next month.

Mamelodi Sundowns, Orlando Pirates and Stellenbosch FC are the three teams that will be representing South Africa in the two respective continental cup competitions.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content