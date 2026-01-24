Bucs miss out on reclaiming top spot after draw against Sekhukhune

Orlando Pirates will have to wait for another week to attempt reclaiming the top spot in the Betway Premiership over Mamelodi Sundowns, after playing to an uninspiring and frustrating goalless draw against Sekhukhune United.

Pirates returned to league action away to Sekhukhune at the Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday afternoon. Kamogelo Sebelebele arguably had the biggest chance of the match when he darted into the Sekhukhune box after dribbling past the defenders, but goalkeeper Renaldo Leaner was equal to the task and made a point-winning save for his side.

The result means that the Buccaneers remain second, and are level on 29 points with Sundowns, with the latter having a stronger goal difference.

Pirates still, though, have a game in hand, and their fans will perhaps console themselves about that.

However, for several years, the Premier Soccer League (PSL) has proven time and time again that games in hand do not necessarily equal wins or three points.

So, Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou will be slightly worried about how the game panned out and will be desperate to get maximum points against bottom-of-the-table Magesi FC next Saturday at the Orlando Stadium.

For Eric Tinkler and his Babina Noko players, the result will be a morale booster following their disappointing defeat to Stellenbosch FC midweek and also heading into their next big assignment against Sundowns on Tuesday.

Tinkler will be delighted with how his side conducted themselves on the day, even though they would have wanted to complete a league double against the Sea Robbers.

Lebohang Phiri’s official debut for Babina Noko was probably the most exciting part of the game.

Phiri joined Sekhukhune on a free transfer early this month and will look to revive his career back home after a long spell in Europe.

