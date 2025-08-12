Bucs must pick themselves up from the canvas when they face Gallants

They say that true champions are not only judged by the number of victories they dish out, but also by the ability to pick themselves off the canvas after they have been floored.

This will apply when Orlando Pirates face Marumo Gallants in the Betway Premiership match at the Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium on Tuesday night. Kick-off is at 7:30pm.

The Buccaneers were floored with a sucker punch when Sekhukhune United stole a 1-0 victory in front of Pirates’ home supporters at the Orlando Stadium last Saturday in the league’s opener.

What made the day sour for the Bucs was that the stadium was filled to capacity, but the players on the field could not please the sell-out crowd with a rewarding performance.

But tonight, Pirates have an opportunity to rectify that when they face Bahlabane ba Ntwa, who started the new season on a high with a tough away 2-1 win against Richards Bay in KwaZulu-Natal also on Saturday.

On paper, Bucs have had the edge over their opponents in the last couple of seasons. Five of the eight previous fixtures have ended in victory for the Buccaneers, with an 8-1 win at Orlando Stadium accounting for half of the goals scored by the Soweto Giants in fixtures between the two sides. A total of 20 goals have been scored with the hosts only accounting for four.

According to the Pirates website, the fixture pits one of the league’s oldest clubs against one of the youngest, drawing another chapter in what is still a new yet exciting rivalry.

It also marks Bucs coach Abdeslam Ouaddou’s return to his previous home as he looks to collect the Soweto Giants’ first Premiership points in the new season.

It’s a match-up between two sides currently placed on opposite ends of the league table, following the results of what was an exciting opening weekend of league clashes.

All available options could contribute towards the Buccaneers’ first league points of the season after they failed to get off the mark on home turf when they fell to a 1-0 defeat on Saturday night.

With Pirates players such as Tshepho Mashiloane, Kamogelo Sebelebele, Sipho Mbule and Oswin Appollis having already made debuts in the league, there could be more new faces in the match day squad with Masindi Nemtajela and Sinoxolo Kwayiba both yet to feature, while Nkosikhona Ndaba inched closer to a competitive appearance when he was included on the bench against Babina Noko.

Gallants have enough cover in midfield in the form of Dimakatso Mashao, Pathutshedzo Nange, and Mkhuseli Rampa.

