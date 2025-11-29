Bucs overtake Downs at the top while Chiefs salvage a point against Zamalek

Orlando Pirates scaled to the top of the Betway Premiership table after their hard-fought 2-0 victory over a determined Durban City outfit on Saturday afternoon. The Buccaneers have now opened a three-point gap between them and defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns, having played the same number of matches.

Pirates have now established themselves as real contenders for the league title and they are seriously giving Sundowns a run for their money. Sundowns have dominated the local diski scenes and they have been winning the PSL league title for eight years on the trot. But this could be the year that Bucs dethrone Sundowns from the top of the mountain.

Pirates goals were scored in each half, with Evidence Makgopa continuing with his rich vein of form, scoring the first goal for Bucs. Patrick “Tito” Maswanganye netted the winner after the half-time break. Both goals were created by Relebohile Mofokeng, who was rewarded with the Man of the Match accolade. The Buccaneers will now focus on the Carling Knockout final against Marumo Gallants in Polokwane next weekend.

Egyptians in Polokwane

In Polokwane, Kaizer Chiefs salvaged a point in the dying minutes after they scored a late equaliser to secure a 1-1 draw against Egyptian giants Zamalek in the CAF Confederations Cup, also on Saturday afternoon.

Chiefs’ African safari was hanging by a thread after they conceded an early goal when Zamalek striker Seifeddine Jaziri opened the books in the second minute. Chiefs were on the verge of losing their second consecutive match in the group stages. But Dillon Solomons struck and with some degree of luck, his shot slipped between the goalkeeper’s fingers and rolled into the net deep in injury time. There was huge sigh of relief from the Chiefs supporters and the technical bench after the goal.

Last week, Chiefs were beaten 2-1 by Al Masry in Egypt and another loss would have been catastrophic. The draw will go a long way towards Amakhosi’s hopes of reviving their campaign.

Chiefs’ next match is a league encounter against Chippa United in Gqeberha on Wednesday.

