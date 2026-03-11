Orlando Pirates reclaim top spot with hard-fought win over Rich Boys

Orlando Pirates needed nothing less than a win heading into the game, and with the Betway Premiership title race seemingly going down to the wire, they indeed managed to just get the job done against Richards Bay, beating them 2-0 on a chilly Wednesday night at the Orlando Stadium.

Pirates have once again, overtaken Mamelodi Sundowns at the top of the standings with a better goal difference, despite being level on 47 points.

As expected, the Buccaneers started the game strong and with clear intentions that they wanted to score an early goal to ease the pressure off their shoulders.

Thalente Mbatha had a sniff at goal, but his trademark long-range shot was pushed away by goalkeeper Ian Otieno, who was also equal to Deon Hotto’s free-kick effort a few minutes later.

But it was Oswin Appollis who managed to go past Otieno, as he scored an easy tap-in at close range in the 26th minute after some patient build-up and good passage of play.

The second half was pretty much the same as the first, with the Buccaneers all over the Natal Rich Boys, who did not pose a threat to Pirates whatsoever.

Substitute Evidence Makgopa sealed the victory for the Sea Robbers from the penalty spot to guide the Ghosts to a nervy 2-0 win at home.

Next up for coach Abdeslam Ouaddou and his side is another tricky assignment at home against Siwelele FC on Saturday afternoon.

That game will offer Pirates an opportunity to apply pressure at the top and move three points ahead of Sundowns, who will be solely focusing on their CAF Champions League duties, where they will travel to Mali for the second leg against Stade Malien in their quarterfinal second leg.

