Bucs return to action against Sekhukhune as they look to reclaim top spot

Orlando Pirates mark their return to action with a trip to Polokwane, where they will face Sekhukhune United in a Betway Premiership fixture played at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium on Saturday. Kick-off is at 3:30pm.

The mid-season break officially comes to an end for the Buccaneers, who spent the last few weeks fine-tuning ahead of a crucial phase in their campaign.

They now return to the site of their most recent competitive fixture, where they added one more piece of silverware to their collection.

It’s a different challenge altogether this time around, with three league points at stake against a side that has risen among the most consistent performers in South Africa’s top flight over the years.

The Opposition

Babina Noko was quick off the blocks this season, emerging as one of the early pace setters to take up residence near the summit.

They closed off the year in the top three despite a sharp dip in form, before resuming action with a 1-0 defeat to Stellenbosch, which dropped them to fourth, ending their unbeaten run on home turf.

Having proven a tough adversary in their backyard prior to their midweek loss, their form as hosts has been indifferent of late, with their last three fixtures at Peter Mokaba yielding just two points.

Their last home victory was in September when they netted a late winner through veteran striker Bradley Grobler, who sealed a 1-0 win over Lamontville Golden Arrows.

Despite recent struggles, Sekhukhune have kept within touching distance of top spot and will be desperate to arrest their current slide.

They have brought in new faces in the January transfer window with Ivorian winger Amede Diomandé bolstering their forward options alongside Bradley Mojela, while former Bafana midfielder Lebogang Phiri adds more experience in the centre of the park.

Bucs Team News

Pirates meanwhile, have a chance to continue what has been a dream start to the season, having closed off the year with two major trophies while perched at the top of the standings.

They lost their place at the summit after sitting out the midweek league action, and will be looking to reclaim their spot with another three points in Polokwane.

A win on Saturday will not only restore their two-point lead at the top but also extend an impressive unbeaten run in the league, which currently stands at 10 matches.

This run consists of eight clean sheets, which helped them to 28 out of an available 30 points while only slipping up through a stalemate away to current log leaders Mamelodi Sundowns.

