Bucs set to kick off PSL campaign after Chiefs, Downs set tone

It is over to Orlando Pirates to be on course and kick off their Betway Premiership campaign like their rivals Kaizer Chiefs and Mamelodi Sundowns.

The Sea Robbers open their league campaign against Chippa United at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday evening. Kick-off is at 7.30pm.

Both Chiefs and Sundowns have already registered victories, respectively, setting the tone for what is expected to be an exciting 2024/25 premiership season.

Just like three seasons ago, the on-form Buccaneers are once again the favourites to challenge reigning league champions Sundowns.

Depth and quality

Even Sundowns coach Manqoba Mngqithi believes Pirates are the only team closest to them in terms of quality and depth.

“They’ve got enough depth and quality. So, they will be the team that challenges us this season,” Mngqithi told iDiski Times.

“But they have a tendency to lose against small teams, and the league is won by winning all the small games. Even if they can beat you, if you beat all the other small teams, you win the league.”

Indeed, the Buccaneers have been a force to be reckoned with under Jose Riveiro for the past two seasons.

The Spaniard has restored hope to the Bucs fans as Orlando Stadium is always packed and has become a fortress.

They have managed to defend both the Nedbank Cup and MTN8 back-to-back without fail and are already in a position to make history by being the first team to lift the MTN8 three times in a row.

However, as Mngqithi noted, the Sea Robbers have somewhat not been able to emulate their cup competition impetus in the league.

Confidence high in Bucs camp

This season, the attitude and confidence in the Pirates camp seem to be different and put together for every cup competition they are involved in.

For example, Jwaneng Galaxy, the team that destroyed them in the CAF Champions League qualifying matches previous season, suffered a 4-0 beating at the hands of Bucs in their first-leg match in Botswana this past weekend.

Riveiro and his team will be raring to go into the Chippa match with the intention of winning the first game of the Betway Premiership and carrying on where they left off against Galaxy.

However, they will be facing a resolute Chilli Boys team that, based on paper, appears to be stronger and better than it was in the previous season.

The addition of experienced Andile Jali, young prospects Aphelele Teto, and Azola Matrose, among nine other acquisitions, will make Chippa a team to be wary of.