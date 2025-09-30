Bucs shift focus to PSL as they welcome Galaxy to house of pain

The stage is set for what promises to be another exciting Betway Premiership battle when Orlando Pirates welcome in-form TS Galaxy at the Orlando Stadium tonight at 7:30pm.

Both teams are playing a highly entertaining brand of football, and sparks are expected to fly when the game gets underway.

The Buccaneers go into this midweek clash fresh from a 4-0 victory over Lioli FC of Lesotho on Saturday afternoon. The easy stroll in the park offered Pirates coach Abdeslam Ouaddou an opportunity to field fringe players and recovering soldiers some game time to settle back into the team.

With CAF club competitions having started, the fixtures are rolling in thick and fast for Pirates, who will be challenging for all the major trophies on offer. Pirates recently lifted the MTN8 when they nailed Stellenbosch FC in the final in Mbombela.

Galaxy displaying star performance

With one point separating Galaxy from their hosts, they make the trip to Soweto sitting higher up in the standings. This is after an impressive turnaround in form after kicking the 2025/2026 league season off with back-to-back defeats. Galaxy have gone on a five-match unbeaten run where they have bagged 13 out of an available 15 league points to take up fifth place on the log.

Seven of the Rockets’ league points have been collected away from home, where they defeated Chippa United and Orbit College – they then played a draw against Richards Bay United. They only failed to register an away point in a defeat to Sekhukhune United and are currently the league’s top scorers on the road with eight goals scored and four conceded in four matches.

Pirates, who are struggling to score lots of goals in the league, have some injury concerns ahead of tonight’s match. Star player Relebohile Mofokeng, who sat out the Lioli match, is still a doubtful starter for the Galaxy clash.

According to the Bucs website, Pirates and Galaxy have clashed 10 times in the league, and it is the Buccaneers who hold a slight upper hand, having emerged on the winning side five times while losing just three times. However, the Rockets will take some heart from their last visit to Orlando, where they salvaged a point through a last-gasp equaliser in a match that finished with a 1-1 score.

The likes of Tshepang Moremi, Oswin Appollis, Kamogelo Sebelebele and Tshegofatso Mabasa are expected to continue with their scoring exploits and to trouble the visitors at the house of pain in Orlando.

