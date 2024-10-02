Bucs skipper Maela on cusp of making history in MTN8

Innocent Maela is destined to make history by becoming the first captain to win the MTN8 trophy three times in a row, along with coach Jose Riveiro and the Orlando Pirates club.

The Buccaneers take on Stellenbosch FC in the MTN8 final on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium. The match will kick off at 6pm.

Maela, who has won the MTN8 title twice since Riveiro joined the team in 2022, will be ecstatic about the chance to create history and leave a lasting impression at the Pirates.

Following his recent achievement of 200 games played for the Buccaneers, the 32-year-old defender is already etched in the club’s history.

He became a member of the team in 2017, and on August 19th, he played in their 1-0 victory over Chippa United.

Speaking to the media on Tuesday at a press conference held at Rand Stadium, Maela stated that although their current attention is solely on getting ready, the team still has a chance to make a lasting impression on the club.

Formidable Stellenbosch squad

“Every time we have an opportunity to make history or leave a legacy, obviously it’s inspiring, but at this moment, preparing for the final this week, as I said, the focus is mainly on training and how we prepare,” Maela said.

“But when you have an opportunity to make history and leave a little bit of legacy in this club [that has a] rich history, obviously it’s inspiring and makes you want to push more.

“It’s not at the top of our heads at the moment. It’s just to go out there, train well, and do what we always do. How we prepare for all other matches with attention to detail.”

Under Riveiro’s guidance, Maela has already lifted four trophies so far: two Nedbank Cups and an MTN8. This Saturday night, he hopes to add another one.

However, they will face a formidable Stellenbosch squad that advanced to the final by eliminating Mamelodi Sundowns in back-to-back games.

Given that the Pirates have won eight of the 10 games this season and Stellies have won seven of the 10 in all competitions, it is anticipated that the match between the two teams will be close.